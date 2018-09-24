Logan Appointed CEO of NABCO

NABCO (Burbank, CA): Rob Logan has been appointed CEO. Logan has over 16 years of experience in the electrical distribution industry. Most recently, Logan was the VP for Anixter’s Utility Power Solutions business. Prior to Anixter, he spent 15 years in leadership roles at GE, Rexel and Gexpro, where he served as Division VP of the Pacific. Logan graduated from Syracuse University with a BS in finance, and later earned an MBA from the University of Southern California.

Founded in 1996, NABCO is a specialty distributor of electrical and telecom products, acting as a critical supply chain partner to electrical wholesalers throughout North America. The firm, which began as an independent reseller of circuit breakers, now represents a diverse portfolio of authorized lines, components and power solutions.