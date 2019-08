Saf-T-Gard International (Northbrook, IL): Brian Long is the company’s new VP of sales. He has worked more than 25 years in various sales, operations and executive management positions at Fortune 500 companies. Long joins Saf-T-Gard following several executive posts at Grainger Industrial Supply, most recently regional VP for the 10-state Midwest region. He was also an executive Verizon Fleetmatics, a safety‑focused subsidiary of Verizon Telco.