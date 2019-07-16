LSI Names New National Sales Manager for Retail National Accounts

LSI Industries Inc. (Cincinnati, OH): The company expanded the ranks of its national sales team with the addition of John Banks as the new national sales manager for retail accounts. He will work directly with national brands and large retailers, focusing on graphics, décor and digital signage programs, and also focus on expanding the company’s product offerings of smart tools, digital, and safety and security products for LSI Industries’ distributors. Prior to joining LSI Industries, he served for 15 years in senior sales positions in the sign industry with Parvin Clauss Sign Co., Jones Sign Co., Identity Group and Kieffer Signs.