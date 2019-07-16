Menu
LSI Names New National Sales Manager for Retail National Accounts

John Banks will have a special focus on retail graphics and digital signage programs for national brands and retailers.

Bank_LSI-200.jpgLSI Industries Inc. (Cincinnati, OH):  The company expanded the ranks of its national sales team with the addition of John Banks as the new national sales manager for retail accounts. He will work directly with national brands and large retailers, focusing on graphics, décor and digital signage programs, and also focus on expanding the company’s product offerings of smart tools, digital, and safety and security products for LSI Industries’ distributors. Prior to joining LSI Industries, he served for 15 years in senior sales positions in the sign industry with Parvin Clauss Sign Co., Jones Sign Co., Identity Group and Kieffer Signs.

