Lutron Electronics Announces Senior Leadership Team Evolution

Lutron Electronics (Coopersburg, PA): Executive Vice-Presidents Ramin Mehrganpour and Ed Blair have been appointed Lutron co-presidents as part of its senior leadership team development. Current President Mike Pessina will continue as Lutron’s co-CEO, leading long-term strategy development with Susan Hakkarainen, chairwoman and Co-CEO.

Throughout his 20-year Lutron career, Mehrganpour has held leadership positions in key sales and business areas. His past roles include director of international human resources; director and general manager of the Window Systems Business Unit; VP of global sales; VP and general manager of Asia; senior VP, with global sales responsibility, and executive VP.

A 23-year company veteran, Ed Blair has held leadership positions within all of Lutron’s business units. His past roles include VP and general manager of Lutron’s Office of Business Development, the Commercial Systems Business Unit and the Window Systems Business Unit; senior VP of the Residential Systems Business Unit; and executive VP. He was also responsible for leading Lutron’s 2018 acquisition of Ketra, whose innovative lighting technology brings high quality, natural LED lighting solutions to homes and workplaces.