Marcello Named RDC Operations Manager at Turtle & Hughes; Class Promoted to Inventory Control Supervisor

Turtle & Hughes (Linden, NJ): Nicholas Marcello (top photo) has been promoted to operations manager of the company’s new regional distribution center (RDC) in Piscataway, NJ. in Piscataway, NJ. The new state-of-the-art, 45,760-sq-ft facility opened last August to support daily delivery to the five boroughs of New York City and stocks more than 30,000 SKUs.

Marcello joined Turtle & Hughes in April 2017 in the company’s management training program, which provides new hires with an overview of the company business and culture by rotating them through sales, finance and operations departments. After completing this program, Marcello became the inventory control supervisor at the company’s Bridgewater, NJ, Central Distribution Center (CDC). Prior to joining Turtle & Hughes, Marcello served as an assistant distribution manager for Gourmet Kitchen and as a pricing specialist for New Century Transportation. Marcello received a BA and an MBA from Rowan University.

In other news at Turtle & Hughes, Angel Class (bottom photo) was named inventory control supervisor at the company’s CDC, replacing Marcello. Class joined the Turtle & Hughes CDC staff in Jan. 2018 and has experience in all material handling functions and departments within the warehouse. He has 10 years of experience working in positions of increasing responsibility in logistics, mechanics/machine maintenance, and customer service.