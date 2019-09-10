Mark Hobart Joins Universal Lighting Technologies

Nashville, Tenn.-based Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Panasonic Lighting Technologies America (PLTA), recently announced Mark Hobart will serve as regional sales manager for its southeastern U.S. territory.

In his new role, Hobart will work directly with facility managers, distributor teams, and agents to grow Universal’s range of lighting solutions and be responsible for the company’s growth in the southeastern region, including Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

“We have made substantial progress with our LED retrofit market. As a result, the strategy requires additional support, and we are pleased to add Mark to our already strong sales bench,” says Eric Schlechtweg, the director of East Coast sales for Universal.

Hobart brings more than two decades of lighting experience to the company from a variety of roles, including regional project sales manager, national account manager, and senior sales executive. As an electrical engineer with a diverse and comprehensive sales background, he has a strong technical understanding combined with practical hands-on demonstrated capabilities throughout his career, producing measurable and effective results.



