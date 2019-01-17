Marshall to Lead US Sales for Leviton Lighting

Leviton Lighting (Melville, NY): The consolidated sales teams of Leviton’s various U.S. Lighting companies will report to Bill Marshall, senior VP of distribution sales and marketing. In this new role, Marshall is charged with driving the sales initiatives for Leviton’s three domestic lighting brands – Birchwood Lighting, ConTech Lighting and Intense Lighting – in addition to his existing responsibilities of overseeing overall wholesale sales. Working directly for Marshall will be John LaMontagne, vice president of sales for Leviton Lighting.

“Bill is a Leviton leader and industry veteran who continues to play a key role in attaining the broad revenue goals for the company,” said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer for Leviton. “With two decades of experience in the lighting business, Bill brings a strong understanding of electrical distribution, end user customer needs and national accounts.”