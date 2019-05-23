MaxLite Appoints Bristol VP of Commercial and Industrial Sales

MaxLite (West Caldwell, NJ): Jeff Bristol was hired as VP of commercial and industrial (C&I) sales. He will focus on broadening existing distributor and agent relationships, and forming productive new C&I partnerships across the U.S. and Canada. Bristol brings to the role more than 25 years of experience in sales management and lighting, including senior leadership of distribution, OEM and consumer sales channels. Prior to joining MaxLite, Bristol spent eight years as VP of sales at Universal Lighting Technologies, where drove the company’s sales strategy in the distribution and OEM channels. He also held sales and marketing leadership roles at Osram Sylvania, Philips and Westinghouse. He holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the State University of New York.