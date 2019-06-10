MaxLite Appoints Maier CFO

MaxLite (West Caldwell, NJ): In Pater Maier’s new role as CFO he will focus on strengthening and improving MaxLite’s financial management system, processes and technology tools to support the continued sales growth of the company. He will report directly to Spencer Bolgard, president and COO. Maier brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and IT leadership to MaxLite.

Prior to MaxLite, Maier worked for more than 21 years with global high-tech manufacturing firm. Inficon. He held key leadership roles there, including president and chief financial officer, and drove sales growth by expanding the existing market and growing share for its intelligent sensor systems business unit. Maier previously worked in finance and IT at Deloitte Consulting and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. He holds a master’s degree in business administration, finance and computer science from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany.

