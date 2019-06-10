Menu
Peter_Maier_MaxLite1000.jpg
News>People

MaxLite Appoints Maier CFO

Maier brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and IT leadership to MaxLite.

MaxLite (West Caldwell, NJ):  In Pater Maier’s new role as CFO he will focus on strengthening and improving MaxLite’s financial management system, processes and technology tools to support the continued sales growth of the company. He will report directly to Spencer Bolgard, president and COO.  Maier brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and IT leadership to MaxLite.

Prior to MaxLite, Maier worked for more than 21 years with global high-tech manufacturing firm. Inficon. He held key leadership roles there, including president and chief financial officer, and drove sales growth by expanding the existing market and growing share for its intelligent sensor systems business unit. Maier previously worked in finance and IT at Deloitte Consulting and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. He holds a master’s degree in business administration, finance and computer science from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany.
 

TAGS: Lighting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Marcello Named RDC Operations Manager at Turtle & Hughes; Class Promoted to Inventory Control Supervisor
Jun 11, 2019
IDEA Appoints Kevin Corcoran as New VP of Marketing & Sales
Jun 11, 2019
Kladder_TE_Connectivity_1000.jpg
TE Connectivity Promotes Kladder to Sales Director
Jun 10, 2019
Rocca Promoted to Hammond’s Director of Business Development
Jun 10, 2019