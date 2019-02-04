McGinnis Joins NSI as Customer Service Manager

NSI Industries (Huntersville, NC): Melissa McGinnis was recently appointed as the company’s customer service manager. She brings over 10 years of experience in customer care and team management and will responsible for overseeing the Customer Service and Inside Sales Department. Prior to joining NSI, McGinnis was a customer service manager for Merck Sharp & Dohmne Corp. and started her career with Food Lion, holding positions in accounting and as a member service representative. Most recently she was the customer care manager for a chemical company in North Carolina. McGinnis received her bachelor’s degree in business management from Catawba College She will be based at NSI’s corporate headquarters.