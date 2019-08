CANTEX (Fort Worth, TX): Dave Merker, former VP of sales and marketing, has been named president. Merker has extensive sales and management experience in the electrical distribution industry, including 28 years at CANTEX. Wirtanen hired Merker in 1991 as the director of sales and marketing / Electrical. In 2001, Merker was promoted to VP of sales and marketing, the position he held until he was named president last week.