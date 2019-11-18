Skip navigation
Mondics Appointed CEO of Kaman Distribution Group

Mondics has 35 years of experience in the industrial distribution industry.

Kaman Distribution Group (KDG) (Bloomfield, CT): Benjamin Mondics has been appointed CEO. He has 35 years of experience in the industrial distribution industry, including most recently serving as president & CEO of ERIKS North America, a global distributor of gasket, hose, sealing, flow control, power transmission, industrial plastics, and maintenance products.  Prior to ERIKS, he was president of Kaydon Corp., a subsidiary of SKF Group, and spent nearly 20 years with Applied Industrial Technologies, a distributor of bearings, power transmission products, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial rubber products, and general maintenance supplies. While at AIT, Mondics served at several leadership posts, including president and COO.

As part of the transition, Al Lariviere will be stepping down as KDG’s CEO. Littlejohn & Co. acquired KDG earlier this year. Kaman Distribution Group is a value-added distributor of bearings and power transmission, automation and fluid power products.  KDG’s national footprint includes five distribution centers, 18 fabrication and assembly centers, and over 220 branches across the United States.

