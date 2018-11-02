Menu
Moreno Promoted at OmniCable

Moreno is a company veteran.

Omni Cable Corp. (West Chester, PA): Jimmy Moreno was promoted to director of distribution and will manage the day-to-day operations and leadership of OmniCable’s 12 US distribution centers. Moreno joined OmniCable in 2011 as the company’s distribution center manager of the Philadelphia branch. Over the years, Moreno led OmniCable’s Philadelphia distribution center team and collaborated with the company’s operations and sales departments to deliver improvements to its operations.

