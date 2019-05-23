Menu
National Switchgear Promotes Miller to Sales Manager

National Switchgear (NSG) (Lewisville, TX): Account Manager Justin Miller has been promoted to sales manager. He will oversee the development of the sales team and have these responsibilities: inventory procurement, pricing strategy sales forecasting and reporting. With five years of breaker remanufacturing experience and seven years as a technical account manager, Miller has accumulated extensive knowledge of the power distribution equipment industry. In addition, he graduated this May with a degree in finance from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas.

