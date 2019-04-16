Menu
NSI Industries Appoints Fields as Graphic Designer

Prior to joining NSI, Fields was a graphic designer for Sunrise Global Marketing with its Greenworks Tools company, where he was responsible for many aspects of creative design, videography, photography and web development.

NSI Industries (Huntersville, NC): Nathan Fields is now a graphic designer for NSO’s marketing department where he will support many aspects of NSI’s marketing initiatives.

Prior to joining NSI, Fields was a graphic designer for Sunrise Global Marketing with its Greenworks Tools company, where he was responsible for many aspects of creative design, videography, photography and web development. He has been involved in numerous independent projects, including website and video work for non-profit organizations, such as Moose Gives and Younglife Foundation.  Fields received his bachelor’s degree in new media design and a minor in information systems from Queens University of Charlotte.

