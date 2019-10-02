nVent Announces Leadership Changes

nVent Electric (London): nVent recently announced that Sara Zawoyski was appointed as executive VP and CFO, effective Nov. 1. Currently, she serves as senior VP of finance and treasurer. Zawoyski previously served at various CFO roles and as VP of investor relations at Pentair, which spun off nVent as an independent, public company in April 2018. She has also worked with PepsiAmericas and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

She will be replacing Stacy McMahan, current executive VP and CFO, who joined Pentair in October 2017, to help set up nVent as a new public company and build a strong finance team. McMahon steps down from her role on Nov. 1.

In other news, Betty Noonan was appointed as executive VP and chief growth officer, effective as of Sept. 24. She previously worked as CMO at Cree, an LED lighting company. Other past roles include CMO with Panasonic Corporation North America and multiple roles at Eastman Kodak, including senior VP of corporate and consumer marketing.

Beth Wozniak, nVent CEO, commented, “These changes are focused on accelerating our growth and the execution of our strategy. We are also adding a Chief Technology Officer to drive innovation and our digital transformation.”