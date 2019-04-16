Obituary: Ida Cohen, Co-Founder of Meyda Tiffany, Dies at 99

Ida Cohen, the co-founder of Meyda Tiffany, Yorkville, NY, passed away at the age of 99 last week. In 1939, she married Meyer Cohen who passed away in 2000. Meyda Tiffany was founded in 1974 when Meyer was asked by Ida to create a stained glass window in their kitchen. What began as a hobby evolved into America’s manufacturing leader of custom and decorative lighting. The company press release announcing her passing said Ida was a hard-working and driven business woman with a strong work ethic and a no-nonsense attitude. She was the originator and current owner of the Nutty Putty Mini Golf in Old Forge, New York, and along with her husband Meyer, formerly owned and operated Quickie Steak Packing Co. in Utica, New York. She is survived by a sister and three children, including Robert Cohen, president of Meyda. She is also survived by six grandchildren including Max, Chester and Benjamin Cohen of Meyda, and four great grandchildren.