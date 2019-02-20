Menu
Obituary: Paul Werthman of ElectricSmarts Passes On

Before joining ElectricSmarts, Werthman was an executive with NSi Industries and Burndy.

Paul Werthman, ElectricSmarts, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 11 at his New Hampshire home, as first reported in a TED magazine e-newsletter. His obituary said members of his family include his wife Deborah Werthman of Merrimack; a son, Greg Werthman; four daughters, Jenny and Debbie Werthman, and Gabrielle and Raelene Giordano; three grandchildren, Alex and Sierra Blackburn and Jackson Werthman.

The editors of Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing extend our condolences to the Werthman family. We always enjoyed touching base with Paul when we ran into him around the electrical circuit.  You could always count him for a big smile, a hearty handshake and an upbeat take on what’s happening in our industry.

 

