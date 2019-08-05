Obituary: Raub Supply’s Joseph Schick

Joseph Schick, age 88, former president & CEO of Raub Supply passed away on Aug. 4. Born in 1930 in Little York, NJ, Schick attended Frenchtown High School, was a U.S. Navy veteran, and a graduate of Rutgers University. While at Rutgers he was on the Varsity Crew team and tried out for the 1952 Helsinki U.S. Olympics team. After graduation he was employed by Johnson & Johnson, Proudfoot Management Consultants and formed his own company Schick, Inc. In 1980, Schick purchased Raub Supply Co., Lancaster, PA., a distributor of electrical, plumbing, HVAC, sealing devices, PVF, flooring and appliances. He sold Raub Supply to the Noland Co., Newport News, VA, in 1997.

Schick is preceded in death by his wife Patricia (Cottrell) and is survived by a daughter: Betsy Schick – Niederer; two sons David Schick, Gary Schick along with 6 grandsons: Jacob Schick, Adam Joseph Niederer, Edward Schick, Maxwell Niederer, Emery Schick and Tanner Schick. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.