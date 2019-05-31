OmniCable Hires Baker as San Francisco Regional Manager

Omni Cable Corporation (OmniCable) (West Chester, PA): Mike Baker was hired as the San Francisco regional manager and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and leadership of OmniCable’s San Francisco branch. Baker has more than 22 years in the electrical industry. Prior to OmniCable, Baker was with 16500 Inc. lighting agency based out of the Bay Area managing relationships with four large electrical contractors. He has held several roles in the electrical industry from director of marketing and vendor relations to VP of sales and business development as well as VP/regional manager for Independent Electric Supply, a division of Sonepar.