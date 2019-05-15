OmniCable Hires Tom Bisson as Western Regional Vice President

Omni Cable Corporation (OmniCable), (West Chester, PA): The company hired Tom Bisson as Western Regional VP. He will manage OmniCable’s Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle locations and work closely with the company’s regional managers in those facilities. Bisson has more than 20 years of experience in the electrical industry, spending the past 14 years with General Cable where he was the VP of sales for the company’s electrical distribution and managed the national account team. “Tom is extremely knowledgeable about wire and cable and has very deep relationships with electrical distribution customers across the country and in the Western region where he started his career,” said Greg Lampert, OmniCable president, in the press release.

Prior to General Cable, Bison worked for ILSCO as Eastern Regional sales manager and for a manufacturers’ rep in Arizona after graduating from the University of Michigan with a BA in communications.