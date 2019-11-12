OmniCable’s Serafino to Retire Dec. 31, Bjorkman to Assume Central RVP Post

OmniCable (West Chester, PA): Mark Serafino, OmniCable’s Central Regional VP, will retire effective Dec. 31. Serafino began his career in the electrical industry in 1980 and joined OmniCable in 1987. Serafino served in his current role as Central RVP since 2014 and prior to that held several positions, including outside sales and St. Louis regional manager.

“My years with OmniCable allowed me to grow both professionally and personally. The company has a one-of-a-kind culture that encourages you to be creative and implement new ideas while you grow in your job,” said Serafino in the press release. “I will miss all the people at OmniCable, our customers, and vendors who motivated and inspired me to grow as a salesman and manager.”

Once retired, Serafino, who resides in St. Louis, Missouri, will continue to coach individuals in public speaking and presentation. He also plans to spend time with his family as well as fish, read and write.