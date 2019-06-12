Menu
News>People

Pacific Lamp & Supply’s Miles Appointed NAILD President

Lighting distributors joining Miles on NAILD’s Executive Committee are: President-Elect - Matt Thesing, owner, One Source Lighting of Grand Junction, CO; Treasurer - Brian Amundson, president, Pacific Lamp Wholesale, Beaverton, OR; and Immediate Past President - Cory Schneider, CEO, Lighting Unlimited Inc. Scottsdale, AZ

Spencer Miles_NAILD-200.jpgPacific Lamp & Supply in (Seattle, WA): Spencer Miles, VP (left), has been named president of the National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors (NAILD). Miles, who has been an active member of NAILD for years, is excited to take on a leadership role in the organization. “I want to continue to build membership and have NAILD remain a pioneer in lighting education,” he said in the press release. “Under Cory Schneider, our immediate past president, our membership and education programming expanded, and I want to continue that growth.”

“Distributors have had to innovate in recent years as the lighting industry has evolved and business models have changed,” said Miles, who has more than 18 years of industry experience at Pacific Lamp, where he serves on the leadership team in an ownership position. “NAILD has been a leader in helping businesses like mine keep pace and get ahead through education and networking with industry peers who are facing similar challenges. Through these relationships, we have developed solutions to stay relevant and serve our customers’ best interests as we educate them on the best practices in the new lighting world.”

Lighting distributors joining Miles on NAILD’s Executive Committee are: President-Elect - Matt Thesing, owner, One Source Lighting, Grand Junction, CO; Treasurer - Brian Amundson, president, Pacific Lamp Wholesale, Beaverton, OR; and Immediate Past President - Cory Schneider, CEO, Lighting Unlimited Inc. Scottsdale, AZ; Kevin Wolff, national distribution sales manager, Jesco Lighting of Port Washington, NY, and Alan Karen, senior vice president of global sales, SATCO, Brentwood, NY, round out the board of directors.

Robin Watt, account executive, C.N. Robinson Lighting Supply, Baltimore, MD, and Josh Brown, vice president of distributor sales, Keystone Lighting, North Wales, PA, will be leaving the board this year.

TAGS: Lighting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
lighting-retrofits-0419-PR.jpg
Keystone, Olympia Lighting & Standard Products Win NAILD Awards
Apr 30, 2019
NAILD logo
NAILD Creates Scholarship to Honor the Memory of Paul Hafner
Nov 16, 2018
ABB_Maryrose_Sylvester-823.jpg
Sylvester Joins ABB as Country Managing Director (CMD) and Head of Electrification; Scheu to Retire
Jun 12, 2019
Marcello Named RDC Operations Manager at Turtle & Hughes; Class Promoted to Inventory Control Supervisor
Jun 11, 2019