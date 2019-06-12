Pacific Lamp & Supply’s Miles Appointed NAILD President

Pacific Lamp & Supply in (Seattle, WA): Spencer Miles, VP (left), has been named president of the National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors (NAILD). Miles, who has been an active member of NAILD for years, is excited to take on a leadership role in the organization. “I want to continue to build membership and have NAILD remain a pioneer in lighting education,” he said in the press release. “Under Cory Schneider, our immediate past president, our membership and education programming expanded, and I want to continue that growth.”

“Distributors have had to innovate in recent years as the lighting industry has evolved and business models have changed,” said Miles, who has more than 18 years of industry experience at Pacific Lamp, where he serves on the leadership team in an ownership position. “NAILD has been a leader in helping businesses like mine keep pace and get ahead through education and networking with industry peers who are facing similar challenges. Through these relationships, we have developed solutions to stay relevant and serve our customers’ best interests as we educate them on the best practices in the new lighting world.”

Lighting distributors joining Miles on NAILD’s Executive Committee are: President-Elect - Matt Thesing, owner, One Source Lighting, Grand Junction, CO; Treasurer - Brian Amundson, president, Pacific Lamp Wholesale, Beaverton, OR; and Immediate Past President - Cory Schneider, CEO, Lighting Unlimited Inc. Scottsdale, AZ; Kevin Wolff, national distribution sales manager, Jesco Lighting of Port Washington, NY, and Alan Karen, senior vice president of global sales, SATCO, Brentwood, NY, round out the board of directors.

Robin Watt, account executive, C.N. Robinson Lighting Supply, Baltimore, MD, and Josh Brown, vice president of distributor sales, Keystone Lighting, North Wales, PA, will be leaving the board this year.