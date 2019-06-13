Menu
Parrish-Hare_new_Irving_location1000.jpg
Parrish-Hare Moves to New Location; Announces Two Personnel Moves

Parrish-Hare said the new 233,000-sq-ft building was built to suit better serve customers in the Dallas/Fort-Worth metro.

After 23 years in Dallas, Parrish-Hare Electrical Supply has moved into a new location in Irving, TX. The company said in a press release that the 233,000-sq-ft building was built to suit its unique needs, allowing them to “reconsolidate after years of continuous growth, and better serve their Dallas/Fort-Worth clients.”

Bowen_Parrish-Hare_200.jpgOn the personnel front, Bowen Welsh has been promoted to area sales manager and Dennis James Williams was hired as automation systems engineer by the company’s Power-House Electrical Supply Division. Bowen has been employed by Parrish-Hare for 24 years and has held several positions within the company, from outside sales to branch manager.

WilliamDennis_Parrish-Hare.200.jpgs will be working with the company’s Schneider IAD program from concept to commissioning and the deployment of automation solutions.  He has held a number of different positions from sales to consultation.

According to information on the company's web-site, Parrish-Hare opened in 1983  to serve the commercial and industrial markets and has four  locations in  Fort Worth, Irving, Ennis, and Midlothian. The company is an IMARK member.

