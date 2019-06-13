Parrish-Hare Moves to New Location; Announces Two Personnel Moves

After 23 years in Dallas, Parrish-Hare Electrical Supply has moved into a new location in Irving, TX. The company said in a press release that the 233,000-sq-ft building was built to suit its unique needs, allowing them to “reconsolidate after years of continuous growth, and better serve their Dallas/Fort-Worth clients.”
On the personnel front, Bowen Welsh has been promoted to area sales manager and Dennis James Williams was hired as automation systems engineer by the company’s Power-House Electrical Supply Division. Bowen has been employed by Parrish-Hare for 24 years and has held several positions within the company, from outside sales to branch manager.
Williams will be working with the company’s Schneider IAD program from concept to commissioning and the deployment of automation solutions. He has held a number of different positions from sales to consultation.
According to information on the company's web-site, Parrish-Hare opened in 1983 to serve the commercial and industrial markets and has four locations in Fort Worth, Irving, Ennis, and Midlothian. The company is an IMARK member.