PPI Appoints Patrick Vibien as Technical Director

The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. (PPI) (Irving, TX): The company recently announced that Patrick Vibien, P. Eng., has been appointed as technical director of the association. In this role, Vibien will also assume the position of director of engineering for the Power and Communication Division (PCD) and director of education. He comes from the JANA Corp., a technical solutions provider for the plastic pipe industry.

As technical director, Vibien will be PPI’s spokesperson on technical matters, serve as the head of the U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) to ISO TC 138 and be a liaison with industry organizations, said Peter Zut, chairman of the PPI board of directors, in the press release. As director of engineering for the PCD, Vibien be the PPI spokesperson for the division with various industry organizations and manage the division’s projects, and as director of education, he will support and direct efforts created by the PPI Education Committee, Zut further explained.

Vibien takes over the position of technical director from Sarah Patterson, who will now focus her attention as chairman of the PPI’s Hydrostatic Stress Board (PPI HSB). He is also taking over PCD and educational responsibilities from Lance MacNevin, P. Eng., who continues to serve as director of engineering for PPI’s Building and Construction Division (BCD).