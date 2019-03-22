Remke Appoints Jim Lillig as Digital Marketing Director

Remke Industries (Vernon Hills, IL): Jim Lillig is now Remke’s digital marketing director. He has more than 20 years of experience leading digital marketing efforts for industrial and B2C companies, most recently for Robert Bosch Tool Co. He served as digital marketing manager, Brand, for that company and was responsible for providing vision, strategy, implementation and optimization of all brand digital marketing activities.

“My goal is to support our reps & distributors with both online and offline resources that help them promote Remke’s unique position in the market,” Lillig said in the release. “Being responsive to the needs of our front-line sales team to enable them to have what they need, when they need it and for those assets to have the impact to deliver sales for our reps and distributors is my primary focus.”