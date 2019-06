Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) (Guelph, (ON): Markus Rocca was appointed director of business development, EMEA. He worked for HPS in Europe, where he was the company’s director of sales since Nov. 2017. Rocca has a bachelor’s degree in business and industrial engineering from the Karlsruhe University of Applied Science, and he will work on developing new business in EMEA for HPS related to products manufactured in North America and India.