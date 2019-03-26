Rogers Named Summit's VP - Supplier & Product Strategy

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): Judd Rogers has been hired as the company’s VP of supplier & product strategy. In this role, he will be responsible for enhancing relationships with Summit’s suppliers as the company continues to strengthen its position within the industry.

Rogers entered the electrical industry in 2001, starting in sales, operations, and production. Over the years, he has held management positions for large electrical distributors, managed key accounts for electrical manufacturers, and most recently held a vice president position for an industrial lighting manufacturer. He holds an MBA in strategic management from the University of North Texas and a master of science in entrepreneurship from Southern Methodist University. He will be based in Summit’s Irving, TX, service center, and will report to Vic Jury, Jr.