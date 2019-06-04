Menu
Ruthe Promoted to COO at Electri-Flex

Ruthe joined Electri-Flex in 2015 as the director of finance.

Electri-Flex (Roselle, IL): The company recently promoted Jan Jesernik Ruthe to COO. Ruthe joined Electri-Flex in 2015 as the director of finance and has since made several successful process and staff development improvements. She came to Electri-Flex from ITW (Illinois Tool Works) where she was division controller with both domestic and international responsibilities. Prior to ITW, she held numerous operational and financial roles at Avery Dennison and the Marmon Group.

