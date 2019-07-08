Menu
Ryan Named Burndy’s VP and General Manager

Prior to this role, Ryan served as VP - Finance for the Hubbell Construction & Energy Group, as well as VP - Corporate FP&A for Hubbell Inc.

Burndy (Manchester, NH): Kevin Ryan was recently appointed VP and general manager. He brings more than 20 years of experience and leadership to his new position. Prior to this role, Ryan served as VP - Finance for the Hubbell Construction & Energy Group, as well as VP - Corporate FP&A for Hubbell Inc. He joined the company in 2009 as VP of Finance for Burndy.

BURNDY Kevin Ryan-200.jpgPrior to joining Hubbell, Ryan held roles in finance, project management and operations planning at companies such as Honeywell, Siemens, Tyco Electronics and Curtiss-Wright. He earned his BA in business administration from Seton Hall University and his MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.

