Salazar joins Orbit in Outside Sales Role for California Orange County and Inland Empire

Orbit Industries (Riverside, CA): Aaron Salazar recently joined the manufacturer as an outside salesperson for Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties in Southern California. He has more than five years of experience within the electrical industry. Most recently he was an inside salesperson for Parrish-Hare Electrical Supply in Ennis, TX. He also worked in the inside sales and quotations department at Consolidated Electrical Distributors in San Bernardino, CA. Salazar got his start in the industry by working his summer vacations in the warehouse of an electrical distributorship where his father was employed.