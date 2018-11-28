Schwartz Retires from Topaz Lighting

Topaz Lighting (Holtsville, NY): Marc Schwartz, the company’s VP of inside lighting sales, recently retired. He started his career in lighting with Topaz in 1993 and has spent the last 25 years building the Vero Beach, FL, sales team and the Topaz Lighting brand. For 15 years prior to joining Topaz, Marc had an interesting job of particular interest to all fans of the 1969 World Champion New York Mets baseball team. He managed a disco in New York City called “Marshmallow,” which was owned by Art Shamsky, a popular player from that team. The Topaz press release announcing Marc’s retirement said his experience catering to and managing high-end clients would inevitably pay off as he was easily able to transfer his strong relationship-building skills to the sales world.

In addition to his most recent role as VP of inside sales, Schwartz also held several other sales positions, including regional sales manager, national sales manager and VP of sales. His knowledge of the lighting industry led Topaz to open the original distribution center in Jacksonville, FL. On his retirement, Schwartz said in the press release, “It’s always been a pleasure to work at Topaz. My friends would think I was crazy when I said, ‘I love my job.’ I work with a fantastic team in the Florida office and I also have the pleasure of great interactions with our teams at all the sales and distribution locations. After so many years, it’s hard to think of just one stand-out memory, because what started out as an opportunity to sell light bulbs became a fulfilling career and the opportunity to work with people I call my friends.”