Sellons Joins Myers Power Products as LV Sales Application Manager

Myers Power Products (Ontario, CA): Robert Sellons has joined the company as LV Sales Application Manager. In this role, he will lead the sale of Myers low-voltage power distribution solutions for commercial, institutional and mission-critical end users, contractors, distributor, and specifying engineers in the Western US. Sellons comes to Myers with nearly 25 years of experience in sales and application engineering for manufacturers of power distribution equipment for the mission critical, technology and commercial real estate markets. He has expertise in needs assessments, mission-critical IT power and cooling infrastructure solutions design and distributor and customer education.