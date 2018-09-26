Menu
Service_Wire_1024
News>People

Service Wire’s Lovett and Smith Promoted to Regional Sales Manager

Lovett and Smith will manage territories in the Western and Midwestern regions.

Service Wire Co. (Culloden, WV): Jeff Lovett (top, left) has been promoted to regional sales manager in the Phoenix sales office and Rodney Smith (top, right) has been promoted regional sales manager in the Culloden sales office. In this position, Lovett is responsible for the success of the company’s commercial and industrial business in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. He has been with Service Wire for over two years and has worked in the Wire and Cable industry for over 25 years.  Smith works with customers and reps in Minnesota, South Dakota North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, St. Louis MO, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. He has been in business-to-business sales roles for more than 25 of years and has been with Service Wire for two years.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Logan Appointed CEO of NABCO
Sep 24, 2018
Turtle & Hughes-ScottWest_708
West Joins Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply
Sep 20, 2018
WAGO_Evan_Syens1204
Syens Joins WAGO to Manage Electrical Splicing Connector Solutions
Sep 18, 2018
Rachel_Ramsey_Service_Wire
Service Wire Announces Promotions and New Hires
Sep 18, 2018