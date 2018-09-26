Service Wire’s Lovett and Smith Promoted to Regional Sales Manager

Service Wire Co. (Culloden, WV): Jeff Lovett (top, left) has been promoted to regional sales manager in the Phoenix sales office and Rodney Smith (top, right) has been promoted regional sales manager in the Culloden sales office. In this position, Lovett is responsible for the success of the company’s commercial and industrial business in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. He has been with Service Wire for over two years and has worked in the Wire and Cable industry for over 25 years. Smith works with customers and reps in Minnesota, South Dakota North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, St. Louis MO, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. He has been in business-to-business sales roles for more than 25 of years and has been with Service Wire for two years.