Skinner Named Milbank CEO

Milbank Manufacturing (Kansas City, MO): Brad Skinner, president of Milbank, was unanimously elected by the company’s board of directors as its new chief executive officer. Skinner began his career at Milbank 32 years ago in production, eventually being promoted to production manager of Milbank’s manufacturing plant in Concordia, Mo. He moved into sales and rose to senior vice president of sales and marketing and chief sales officer prior to being named