Slaugh Appointed President at Shingle & Gibb

Shingle & Gibb Automation (Moorestown, MJ): Rick Slaugh is now president of this automation specialist. He joined Shingle & Gibb in Nov. 2012 as the company’s chief strategy officer and in mid-2018 took over as COO. Brian Lepsis, who joined the Single & Gibb in 2005 and has served as president and CEO since 2011, will remain the CEO as well as chairman of the board.

“Rick has spent decades in the automation industry and knows what it takes to successfully lead a company in this very competitive space,” said Jeff Ursell, the long-time VP of sales for Turck USA and current board member of Shingle & Gibb Automation, in the press release. “He has a well-deserved reputation of possessing both big picture intellect as well as result-oriented attention to detail that will serve Shingle & Gibb, its customers, employees and suppliers well as they continue to grow and expand.”

As Slaugh assumes responsibility for all internal operations, Lepsis will focus on long-term vision and strategy in consultation with the independent members of the company’s board of directors, including seeking out additional expansion opportunities. The company was ranked #131 on Electrical Wholesaling magazine’s 2019 Top 200 ranking of distributors of electrical supplies with 82 employees and eight locations.