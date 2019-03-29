Sonepar USA Announces New VP Finance for West Region

Sonepar USA (Charleston, SC): Christy Jacobs has been named the new VP of finance for Sonepar USA’s West Region. She began her career at KPMG where she worked with Sonepar USA as an auditor for five years. Jacobs made the move to Sonepar USA in 2007 as corporate director of accounting, where she worked on accounting improvements and implementing new consolidation and reporting tools. After three years, she was promoted to shared services director of accounting and in this role, she worked to transition and integrate various Sonepar USA businesses into the shared services environment. In 2015, Jacobs moved to San Diego, CA, to join OneSource as VP of finance.