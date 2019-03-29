Menu
Christy-Jacobs_614.jpg
News>People

Sonepar USA Announces New VP Finance for West Region

Christy Jacobs began her career at KPMG where she worked with Sonepar USA as an auditor for five years.

Sonepar USA (Charleston, SC): Christy Jacobs has been named the new VP of finance for Sonepar USA’s West Region. She began her career at KPMG where she worked with Sonepar USA as an auditor for five years. Jacobs made the move to Sonepar USA in 2007 as corporate director of accounting, where she worked on accounting improvements and implementing new consolidation and reporting tools. After three years, she was promoted to shared services director of accounting and in this role, she worked to transition and integrate various Sonepar USA businesses into the shared services environment. In 2015, Jacobs moved to San Diego, CA, to join OneSource as VP of finance.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IAN SMITH National Specialty Lighting1000.jpg
Smith Joins National Specialty Lighting as VP of Business Development
Mar 28, 2019
Mike-Gillette-Emespro500.jpg
Enespro PPE Announces New Regional Sales Manager
Mar 27, 2019
Craig_Baum_Universal667.jpg
Baum Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as West Coast Regional Sales Manager
Mar 26, 2019
Rogers Named Summit's VP - Supplier & Product Strategy
Mar 26, 2019