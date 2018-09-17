Summit Electric Hires Chisholm and Unruh as District Operations Directors

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): has announced two hires in the newly created position of District Operations Director (DOD). Brian Chisholm has been selected as DOD for the company’s South Texas district, comprised of nine service centers throughout southern Texas. Lorin Unruh will serve in the same role for the Desert Southwest district, comprised of five service centers throughout New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.

Chisholm is based in the company’s Houston service center. He is supporting operations managers in Houston as well as in the Texas locations of La Porte, Clute, Beaumont, Bryan, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Victoria. Unruh is working out of the company’s Phoenix location and is supporting operations in Arizona as well as those in the El Paso, Texas service center and the three New Mexico locations in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Farmington. Unruh and Chisolm report to the company’s Vice President of Supply Chain Operations, David Meeks.

“Both Brian and Lorin have extensive experience and skills in Lean processes, quality certification, ERP systems and other intangibles which will be invaluable at Summit as we continue to grow,” said Meeks.

In their newly created roles, Chisholm and Unruh are responsible for overseeing service center operations, key performance analysis, process improvement, and ensuring best practices for the company’s quality and Lean initiatives in their respective districts. Chisolm is a graduate of the University of Texas and has extensive experience in industrial distribution. After beginning his career in customer service, Chisholm progressed through roles in outside sales, branch management and regional management. Unruh holds a degree in Business Administration/Marketing from California State University-San Bernardino. In addition to his background in operations management, Unruh gained years of experience in sales and account management while working for an international industrial supplier.