Montoya_Summit_1000
Summit Electric Names New Service Center Leaders in New Mexico and Texas

Montoya began his career at Summit in 2002 as a driver and warehouse associate. Watts worked in outside sales for various electrical part manufacturers and as an account manager for a large electrical supply company.

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): The company recently announced the appointment of new service center leaders in its Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM,  and La Porte, TX, locations. Andrian Montoya was named service center leader for branches in Albuquerque and Sante Fe and Brett Watt  (above) was hired to manage the La Porte location. Montoya began his career at Summit in 2002 as a driver and warehouse associate. Since that time, he has served in several key positions at Summit, including warehouse manager before moving to counter sales. He soon moved into roles in inside sales as a customer service rep and then operations manager before assuming an outside sales role as an account manager. Watts started his career in the electrical supply industry as an inside sales associate for a Texas-based distributor. Over the next 25 years, Watts worked in outside sales for various electrical part manufacturers and as an account manager for a large electrical supply company.

“Adrian has proven himself a capable and respected leader in every position he has held at Summit,” said Southwest District VP Ryan Oehring in the press release. “I am very excited and optimistic as he becomes only the fourth leader in the 41-year history of Summit’s original service center.” South Texas District Vice President Richard Landry said in the press release that Watt’s “experience as a member of this industry, coupled with the strong relationships he has built in the south Texas market – makes him an ideal fit for the position.”

