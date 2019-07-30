Menu
Summit Electric Supply Names Brent Craven CFO

Craven recently served as VP of finance and accounting and CFO for Aggreko LLC, a division of Aggreko PLC, a publicly held temporary power generation firm.

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): As CFO, Brent Craven will manage the company’s finance and credit teams. He will be based out of the company’s Houston, TX, facility and report to Chairman and CEO Vic Jury, Jr. Craven recently served as VP of finance and accounting and CFO for Aggreko LLC, a division of Aggreko PLC, a publicly held temporary power generation firm. He has experience in all aspects of financial management including accounting, budgeting, forecasting, procurement, risk assessment, international finance and mergers and acquisitions. Craven holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration degree in management from the University of Florida and an MBA from the University of North Florida.

