Summit Electric Supply Promotes Armstrong

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): Dave Armstrong has been promoted to VP of strategic sales. He joined Summit in 2017 as the director of strategic accounts, where he quickly began growing Summit’s business in the industrial sector. In his new role, Armstrong will also assume responsibility for Summit’s International Sales, Export and EP&C divisions. He will be based out the company’s Houston service center and report to Summit’s president, Kevin Powell.

With more than 25 years of experience in the electrical industry, Armstrong has a proven track record in successfully restructuring operations and sales, engaging cross-functional teams to capitalize on sales and market growth opportunities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oklahoma.