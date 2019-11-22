Skip navigation
Summit Names Patrick Davis President and CEO

Davis has more than 25 years’ experience within electrical distribution, most recently as the Northeast Region president at Rexel, USA, where he had full line responsibility for Rexel and Gexpro operations.

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): Patrick Davis will join the company as president and CEO. Davis will work closely with Victor Jury, Jr, executive chairman, through the transition and going forward to continue Summit’s 42 years of growth and success. Davis has more than 25 years’ experience within electrical distribution, most recently as the Northeast Region president at Rexel, USA, where he had full line responsibility for Rexel and Gexpro operations. Before that, Davis served in various VP, senior VP, and general manager roles where his functional responsibilities included sales, marketing and operations.

“I’m excited to name Pat as Summit’s next CEO. He is a disciplined leader whose reputation and ability to execute speaks for itself,” Jury said in the press release. “Our board of directors and I set a high bar for Summit’s next leader, and we are extremely confident Pat’s leadership style, skill set, and experience will be a great fit. I am confident that under Pat’s leadership, Summit will continue to grow, finding new and innovative ways to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, associates, and vendors.”

TAGS: News
