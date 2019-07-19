Sumner to Lead New Energy Team at Universal Lighting Technologies

Universal Lighting Technologies (Nashville, TN): Stu Sumner formerly VP of Sales, West, has been promoted to VP of North American Distribution sales. Additionally, he will head up a new Energy Team that will focus on the retrofit market. Sumner has nearly three decades of experience within the lighting industry. Tom Kim, formerly VP of sales OEM West, Sign and International Sales Channels, has been promoted to VP of North American OEM sales. His sales, marketing, and business development experience spans for more than two decades in the global lighting and electrical industry. He will also oversee Universal’s team of field application engineers. Eric Schlechtweg, previously senior regional sales manager, East, has been promoted to director of distribution, East. With more than 25 years of experience in the electrical products industry, Schlechtweg will continue to bring dedicated support to agents, distributors and end users in his region.