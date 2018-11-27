Menu
SYD's Friedel Elected to Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance’s Board

Schaedler Yesco Distribution (SYD) (Harrisburg, PA): Jo Lynn Friedel, SYD’s diverse business liaison, has been elected to serve on the board of the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance (KEEA). KEEA advocates on behalf of clean energy on the local, state and federal levels. Friedel will officially join the board in Jan. 2019.

"We are pleased that Jo Lynn has joined our board. She and Schaedler Yesco offer KEEA a unique insight to the business of energy efficiency,” said KEEA executive director, Matt Elliott, in the press release. “Her direct contact with government entities and her experience in bringing solutions to them quickly and easily will help us better understand how KEEA can support its members.”

Schaedler Yesco actively participates in quite a few different energy-saving efforts by performing site audits for commercial and industrial facilities, designing lighting plans for maximum performance and efficiency, providing cost saving products, educating users on unique governmental procurement programs and assisting in the acquisition of energy rebates offered by utilities.

“I’m excited to work more closely with KEEA. The connection between their goals and the experience we offer makes this a great partnership,” said Friedel in the press release. “Schaedler Yesco is really an end-to-end partner with customers looking to save both energy and dollars. We understand the goals, the utility programs, the governmental guidelines and the products. It’s a win for everyone.”

In 2006, KEEA was founded in response to the pending expiration of utility rate caps in Pennsylvania and the state’s lack of energy efficiency policies. By representing the interests of the clean energy industry in Pennsylvania, KEEA is growing the market for energy efficiency and helping the Keystone State secure a prosperous, sustainable tomorrow.

Established in 1924, Schaedler Yesco Distribution has 21 locations throughout Pennsylvania. The company was ranked #53 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200 Electrical Distributors, with $169.6 million in sales and 300 employees.

 

