TE Connectivity Promotes Kladder to Sales Director

TE Connectivity (TE) (Darmstadt, Germany): Melissa Kladder was promoted to director of sales, Americas, for its Industrial business unit. She will report to Jason Moore, vice president of global sales and marketing. Kladder, who has been promoted from industrial channel sales leader, Americas, has been in the connectors industry for 18 years. She joined TE from Molex in Jan. 2016 as senior global account manager. Kladder is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

