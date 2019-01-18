Tilton Named Summit Electric Supply’s Phoenix Service Center Leader, Chapman Hired as Marketing Director

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): Steve Tilton (left in above photo) will become service center leader for the company’s Phoenix, AZ, location. He got his start in the industry as a sales engineer for an electrical parts manufacturer in 1990. Over the next 25-plus years, Tilton took on greater responsibilities across multiple territories, and eventually became a national switchgear manager for a large electrical supply company in Phoenix.

In other news at the company, David Chapman was hired as the company’s marketing director. Chapman will be based in the company’s Albuquerque corporate headquarters and will report to Sheila Hernandez, VP, chief information and technology officer. Before joining Summit, Chapman spent the last 10 years working across a variety of industries, for multiple manufacturers. Having held the positions of product manager, national resource manager and director of sales and marketing, Chapman has experience managing all aspects of marketing departments. Throughout his career, he has created campaigns for Fortune 100 companies and developed multiple new product and service offerings.