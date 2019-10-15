Turtle & Hughes Names Fongaro as Director of Internal Audit

Turtle & Hughes (Linden, NJ): Dan Fongaro has joined the company as director of internal audit. In this newly-created position, Fongaro is responsible for risk management, internal control and governance processes. He reports directly to Kathleen Shanahan, Co-CEO, and Kathryn Swintek, board member and chair of the Turtle & Hughes Audit Committee.

Fongaro spent his entire career at Verizon Communications, most recently as senior manager, Risk Management, where he developed standard procedures for performing risk assessments. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is a certified internal auditor and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.