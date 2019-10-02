Skip navigation
Menu
Partrick Starkey headshot.jpg
News>People

United Pipe & Steel and Merfish Pipe & Supply Promote Patrick Starkey

Starkey to take over the role of western regional sales manager

United Pipe & Steel Corp. and Merfish Pipe & Supply Co. (Ispich, MA): The two distributors, under Merfish Pipe Holdings, announced that Patrick Starkey has been promoted to western regional sales manager. He will be working with the company’s West Coast sales team out of Huntington Beach, CA, effective Nov. 4. Starkey has been with the company for over four years as an outside sales representative in Texas. He has a background working on the West Coast in the plumbing, heating and PVF industry. Starkey can be reached at (978) 835-6679 or [email protected].

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
nVent Announces Leadership Changes
Oct 02, 2019
PPI Patrick Vibien headshot
PPI Appoints Patrick Vibien as Technical Director
Oct 01, 2019
Enespro PPE Acquires Adam Meza
Sep 30, 2019
Miya Russell head shot.
Focal Point Hires Miya Russell as Channel Development Manager
Sep 30, 2019