United Pipe & Steel and Merfish Pipe & Supply Promote Patrick Starkey

United Pipe & Steel Corp. and Merfish Pipe & Supply Co. (Ispich, MA): The two distributors, under Merfish Pipe Holdings, announced that Patrick Starkey has been promoted to western regional sales manager. He will be working with the company’s West Coast sales team out of Huntington Beach, CA, effective Nov. 4. Starkey has been with the company for over four years as an outside sales representative in Texas. He has a background working on the West Coast in the plumbing, heating and PVF industry. Starkey can be reached at (978) 835-6679 or [email protected].