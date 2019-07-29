Walo Joins Horizon Solutions as VP of Energy Services and Construction Sales East

Horizon Solutions (Rochester, NY): Doug Walo has joined the company’s leadership team in a new position, VP of Energy Services and Construction Sales East. In this role, he will oversee the company’s energy services division and New England construction sales. Walo will report to the company’s president and CEO, John Kerkhove, and work out of its Taunton, MA, branch. Walo brings over 30 years of electrical manufacturing and distribution experience as well as 20 years in sales leadership.

In other company news, Bruce Shaffer, who has led the Horizon Solutions Energy Services Division over the last several years, has announced he will retire at the end of March 2020. Shaffer has been an integral part of the establishment and growth of Horizon Solutions Energy Services. Over the next six months, the company will transition leadership of its Energy Services division to Walo.