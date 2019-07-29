Menu
Doug-Walo-Horizon-Solutions.jpg
News>People

Walo Joins Horizon Solutions as VP of Energy Services and Construction Sales East

Walo brings over 30 years of electrical manufacturing and distribution experience as well as 20 years in sales leadership.

Horizon Solutions (Rochester, NY): Doug Walo has joined the company’s leadership team in a new position, VP of Energy Services and Construction Sales East. In this role, he will oversee the company’s energy services division and New England construction sales. Walo will report to the company’s president and CEO, John Kerkhove, and work out of its Taunton, MA, branch. Walo brings over 30 years of electrical manufacturing and distribution experience as well as 20 years in sales leadership.

In other company news, Bruce Shaffer, who has led the Horizon Solutions Energy Services Division over the last several years, has announced he will retire at the end of March 2020. Shaffer has been an integral part of the establishment and growth of Horizon Solutions Energy Services. Over the next six months, the company will transition leadership of its Energy Services division to Walo.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Craven_Summit-960.jpg
Summit Electric Supply Names Brent Craven CFO
Jul 30, 2019
Barton_Motion_1000.jpg
Barton Takes On New Role at Motion Industries
Jul 29, 2019
Brandon_Swenson_DSG-1000.jpg
DSG Promotes Swenson to Branch Manager of Bismarck, ND, Location
Jul 29, 2019
Davis Joins Fairmont Supply as New President
Jul 29, 2019