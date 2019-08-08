Skip navigation
Warshauer Expands Sales and Management Team

The new team consists of Ryan Schumann, Anthony Kurilla, Mike Zara and Mike Warshauer.

Warshauer Electric Supply (Tinton Falls, NJ): The company recently announced the expansion and redevelopment of its management team to accommodate growth and to better guide, coach and mentor employees. This new team consists of Ryan Schumann, Anthony Kurilla, Mike Zara and Mike Warshauer (left-to-right in photo). Schumann is new to Warshauer and assumes the role of sales manager. He earned a B.S. in business administration from Susquehanna University and has been employed by Greenlee for the last two years as their national account manager. Prior to Greenlee, Ryan worked at Cooper Electric as an outside salesperson and spent five years at TTI Techtronic/Milwaukee Electric Tools.

Anthony Kurilla has been promoted to operations manager. He has been with Warshauer for twelve years. Mike Zara has been promoted to business development manager. He has been a part of the Warshauer Team for nine years in several roles, including strategic pricing, Epicor lead training team, and automation specialist.

Stull_Warshauer.jpgIn other company news, Jessica Stull joined the Warshauer Lighting Design Center’s sales team as a lighting designer. She is a graduate of Brookdale Community College, where she earned her A.S. in interior design. She is working on her American Lighting Association Lighting Associate certification, while lending her expertise in CAD, Sketchup, Revit and other programs to help our existing designers professionalize the company’s design proposals and designs moving forward.

